ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the hospitalization rate for coronavirus patients in New York State is decreasing.

Cuomo says the state is still seeing new hospitalizations and new infections; however, fewer people are going to New York hospitals and the number of ICU admissions are also going down.

The governor added that New York State appears to have reached the apex of COVID-19 cases and the state may have reached a plateau. Despite this information, Cuomo further stressed the need for testing. The governor says New York State needs more testing and faster testing.

Cuomo also says we need to be more prepared going forward.

New York officials would not provide a timeline as to when schools and businesses would reopen, but the governor did say that businesses would not reopen before schools. Cuomo added that reopening businesses and schools will be coordinated together across the state.

Cuomo stresses that the fight is not yet over, adding that our actions will determine life and death.

