ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday they are caustiously optimistic that we are slowing the infection rate.

The number of hospitalizations has gone down significantly over the past week. ICU admissions have also decreased.

While the New York 'Pause' order and social distancing have helped flatten the curve, more deaths have been recorded.

The total number of deaths is now at 7,844. That's up from yesterday's number of 7,067.

The state will continue agressive testing and the NYS DOH will begin doing an antibody test. They are starting with 300 on Friday and increasing the numbers next week.

The governor also announced Airbnb will donate $2 million to help provide rooms at hotels at no cost to frontline workers. He also announced that other hotels are donating 800 free hotel rooms for healthcare workers coming out of state to help NYC.

Cuomo said he is working with the Congressional delegation to create a COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund to support healthcare and other frontline workers who contracted COVID-19 and their families.

