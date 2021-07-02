Cuomo: nearly 157,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in WNY

On Sunday, the governor's office says more than 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been given out across the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office says more than 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been given out across the state, including nearly 157,000 in Western New York.

That's 86 percent of all the doses received in our region.

In a statement released on Sunday, Cuomo said delivery of the Week 9 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week. Just like last week, the supply will be 20 percent higher, representing the second of three weeks for the boost.

However, he said supply still remains a challenge.

"Our singular focus right now is getting vaccines into arms and the daily numbers continue to demonstrate we are doing that job quickly and effectively, as we have administered over 2.1 million doses so far," Cuomo said in the statement.

"We have the operational capacity to do much more and the only limiting factor is lack of supply. But I am hopeful because we now have a partner in the White House who is working to increase supply to states, and we will continue to work hand in glove with them to get every single New Yorker vaccinated as fast as possible."