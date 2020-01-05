BUFFALO, N.Y. — One topic that Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought up Friday during his daily briefing in Albany was mental health.

Specifically, he talked about how treating so many COVID-19 patients is impacting the mental health of health-care workers and first responders.

Governor Cuomo says he's making it easier for those workers to get access to any care they may need.

"We're also going to direct all insurers to waive any cost-sharing co-pay deductibles for mental health services for essential workers which means the mental health services will be free for front-line workers," he said.

Cuomo says he is now meeting with hospital leaders to go through the next steps in regions that are lessening the burden on doctors and nurses.

RELATED: Superintendents make plans for an eventual return to schools

RELATED: Protesters outside Rath Building calling on officials to reopen

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo: NYS schools will be closed rest of the academic year, distance learning will continue