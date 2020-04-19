ALBANY, N.Y. — First, New York Gov. Andrew rolled back some golf course restrictions on Saturday.

Later, he announced that marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers "will be allowed to open for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed," in a statement.

It's a reversal from a decision earlier in the month that closed such facilities, citing social distancing concerns.

Some restrictions remain.

Chartered watercraft services or rentals are not allowed, and the restaurants at those locations must be take-out or delivery.

Cuomo was joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont in making that decision.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus," Cuomo said in the statement.

"Aligning our polices in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or 'state shopping' when it comes to marinas and boatyards."

