Cuomo: Local governments can now add restaurant workers, taxi drivers & developmentally disabled facilities to vaccine eligibility, if they can

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that local governments can now add restaurant workers, taxi drivers and developmentally disabled facilities to the 1b vaccine eligibility list, only if they are able to do so.

The governor says the federal government is providing more vaccines to the state: 21% more, up from 16%. Cuomo reiterated that unless they are given a directive by the feds, they cannot redistribute second-dose vaccines for first-dose use. “I have local governments saying to me that I should do this, but I can’t do it unless the federal government says I can,” Cuomo said on Monday.