ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state recorded the most deaths in one day over the past 24 hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York State has lost 5,489 residents, that's up from 4,758 the day before.

But the numbers are not all bad. While the number of patients hospitalized is still rising, the number of daily ICU admissions has continued to drop over the past three days and the daily intubations has also dropped steadily over the past three days.

New York State has a total of 138,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The governor talked about the numbers plateauing, and they continue to try to reduce the load at hospitals.

He credits social distancing, and that it needs to continue.

Cuomo also talked about restarting life, but it's not light switch he said. He said he is working with New Jersey and Connecticut about restarting the economy.

To do that, he said the states need to continue testing. Cuomo said the NYS Department of Health has approved anti-body test and will work with the FDA on approving and implementing the test before the state can restart.

