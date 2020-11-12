Cuomo: Gyms and salons in Orange Zones allowed to reopen with restrictions

Governor says these businesses are not the sources of COVID-19 spread they were in the spring.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Friday, on the state's on-going response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gyms and salons in an Orange zone, which includes most of Erie County will be allowed to reopen with 25% capacity and weekly testing. The governor said facts change and the state will adjust to the facts. He said these businesses are not the problem in terms of virus spread that they were in the spring.

The change comes as 2 On Your Side has reported an Amherst law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 38 county businesses representing hair salons, barber shops, aestheticians, and beauty parlors over the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Cuomo said the latest data shows 74% of new cases are being generated through household, not community spread.

The governor also announced that the state will be looking at data over the weekend on indoor dining and any changes to the current guidelines would be announced next week.

In updating New Yorkers about the COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo said the state panel charged with reviewing the FDA data on the vaccine has unanimously approved the decision to go forward with distribution throughout New York. Cuomo said that decision should give New Yorkers more confidence that the vaccine is safe.

In terms of hospitalizations, the governor said the WNY region has seen a flattening in terms of the numbers, and 'that's good news'. The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.

To make sure hospitals do not become overwhelmed during this latest surge, Cuomo announced new rules for hospitals in addition to earlier announcing they must increase their bed capacity by 25%.

The new rules say hospitals must remain under 85% capacity by either:

Adding additional 25% bed capacity

Reducing elective surgeries or

Both

He said the health care facilities must also maintain a 90 day supply of masks, gowns, gloves, etc. known as PPE.

As of December 10, there were 548 people in the WNY region or 0.04% of the population currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 5,321, an increase of 157 patients. The numbers of those who are intubated or in ICU were also up slightly. Eighty-seven New Yorkers succumbed to the virus.