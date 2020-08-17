Movie theaters still can't open in NYS

Cuomo added that when it comes to determining what to reopen and what to keep closed, it is the 'level of risk' each recreation carries.

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you were hopefully looking to get out of the house and go see a movie at an AMC or Regal movie theater anytime soon, Governor Cuomo has other plans.

When asked during a COVID-19 update on Monday about the reopening of movie theaters since gyms were allowed to reopen, Governor Cuomo said that gyms are more essential to New Yorkers than movie theaters.

On movie theaters- no new info from the state yet. The Governor says gyms are more essential than movie theaters. @WGRZ — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) August 17, 2020

Cuomo added that when it comes to determining what to reopen and what to keep closed, it is the 'level of risk' each recreation carries.