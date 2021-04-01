Cuomo: First case of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed in New York State

A man in Saratoga County, New York was diagnosed with the strain. Dr. Zucker says the U.K. variant is more transmissible; however, it is not more severe.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon during an impromptu conference call with reporters that New York State has confirmed its first case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19. The strain was confirmed at the Wadsworth Lab downstate.

Cuomo says a man in Saratoga County, New York was diagnosed with the strain. This individual did not recently travel, and is believed to have caught the new variant by community spread.

The man is said to be associated with N. Fox Jewelers, located on Broadway in Saratoga. Anyone who visited the jewelry store from December 18 through December 24 are being asked to immediately get tested for COVID-19.

According New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, the U.K. variant is more transmissible; however, it is not more severe than the original strain.