ALBANY, N.Y. — Every county in NYS now has a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

That's according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

There are now 92,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across New York State. 13,383 people are currently in the hospital. Of those in the hospital, 3,396 are in ICU. More than 7,434 people have been treated and released from the hospital.

There were more than 400 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,372 statewide.

Cases in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk are rising rapidly and that is concerning, said Cuomo.

Construction is beginning on a temporary hospital in Brooklyn, and a COVID-19 only hospital will open on Staten Island.

85,000 volunteers have stepped forward to help New York Hospitals.

The state continues to look for supplies for healthcare workers. They will do a daily survey of PPE supplies and will divert supplies from the central stockpile to those in need. The state is also calling on businesses for supplies. If you can assist, contact: 212-803-3100 or email Covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov. The state says they will pay for products, as well as assist manufacturing businesses to transition their facility to build PPE and ventilators.