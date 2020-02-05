NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York State has completed the country's largest antibody survey.

At this point over 15,000 people across the state have been sampled to determine the state's coronavirus infection rate. The infection rate determines whether the cases of COVID-19 are improving or getting worse in the state.

Preliminary estimates from the antibody study shows Western New York has the highest percentage of positive results in the upstate region of New York.

"Erie County, which is Buffalo, New York, has been problematic," Cuomo said Saturday.

According to the preliminary estimates, Western New York had 7.1 percent of positive cases on April 27, while other parts of the state had less than 3 percent. As of May 1, Western New York had 6 percent of positive cases while other parts of the state again stayed at 3 percent or less.

As of Saturday Cuomo says there are still about 900 new infections a day in New York State hospitals, and the state is trying to find out where new cases are being generated.

More than 17,000 people in Erie County have been tested for COVID-19 and the number of confirmed cases is now 3,472. To date, 283 people have died in the county.

To further prevent the spread of coronavirus, New York State will distribute 7 million cloth masks across the state to the most vulnerable new yorkers.

The state is also distributing $25 million to food banks across New York. Food banks in Western New York will receive $2.1 million and $1.1 million will go to the Southern Tier.

