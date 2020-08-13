Cuomo: COVID testing hits new high, intubations hit new low

The governor also shared that intubations across the state are at 56, which is a new low since mid-March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo released updated information Thursday regarding COVID-19 in New York State.

Cuomo stated that there were 87,900 COVID-19 tests reported to the state on Wednesday, this number is a new record high.

The governor also shared that intubations across the state are at 56, which is a new low since mid-March.

"Yesterday [Wednesday] we did a record-high number of tests - which is critical to our cautious, data-driven reopening strategy - and we'll keep closely monitoring the numbers we receive daily. In the meantime, New Yorkers shouldn't get complacent—wear masks, stay socially distanced and wash your hands—and local governments must continue to enforce our guidance throughout the state so we don't go back to the hell we experienced just a couple months ago,” Governor Cuomo said.

The state also stated that of the 87,900 tests that were reported on Wednesday, 0.84% (or 737) of them were positive for COVID-19.

Western New York continues to stay below 1.3% positive for the week. The region’s percentage of positive test results are as follows:

Monday – 1.3%

Tuesday – 0.5%

Wednesday – 0.7%