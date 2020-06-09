Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations in NYS reach new low

The governor's office also reports that New York State's COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1 percent for 30 straight days.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State has dropped once again, reaching a new low since March 16, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped to 410, which is down 15 from Friday. Of those hospitalized, 119 people were in the ICU, 56 of which had an airway assist.

The governor's office also reports that New York State's COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1 percent for 30 straight days. Of the 85,630 tests reported to New York State on Saturday, 729 tests came back positive, for a .85 percent positive rate.

"We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it's clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice," Cuomo said. "Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead."

As of Saturday, the Western New York region had the highest percent positive rate in the state.

The percent positive rate in the Western New York region decreased from Thursday to Friday but increased from Friday to Saturday. The percent positive rate was 1.6 percent on Thursday, 1.2 percent on Friday, and 2 percent on Saturday.

The governor's office reports nine more people died Saturday from COVID-19, two of which were reported in Erie County. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 25,359.