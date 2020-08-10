Cuomo continues to say 'We have to do better in WNY'

Governor Cuomo stated that the positive rate for the Western New York region was 1.4% for Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a conference call on Thursday providing an update into the state's progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo said that the state recorded 145,000 COVID-19 tests on Wendesday, which is a new state record.

This new record in tests being administered is due, in part, to hotspots across the state. The governor also stated that the hotspot infection rate for Wednesday was 5.8%.

The statewide infection rate was 1.01%.

Cuomo also added that the positive rate for the Western New York region was 1.4% for Wednesday.

"We have to do better in Western New York," Governor Cuomo said during the call.

Earlier this week, the governor called Western New York a hotspot.

2 On Your Side has asked the Governor's press office on numerous occasions why the region was considered a hot spot and whether there are certain qualifications Western New York meets to get us on that list. We also asked if there are COVID-19 clusters here that we are unaware of.

Our request was forwarded to the New York State Department of Health.

A spokesperson did not answer our specific questions and instead sent us links to state's COVID tracker and early warning dashboard, which the DOH sent 2 On Your Side Monday when we asked about this originally. We looked at the data, and we could not find anything to support our region being different from other parts of the state that are not labeled on this map as hotspots.

The positivity rate in the hotspot ZIP codes is 5.8%.



The statewide positivity rate excluding these ZIPs is 1.01%.



We are taking quick action to respond to the clusters & stop the spread.



Here are the 20 hotspot ZIP codes in Queens, Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland Counties: pic.twitter.com/WtRLRjaKit — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 8, 2020

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.





If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash. Lower your risk