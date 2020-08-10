Cuomo continues to say 'We have to do better in WNY'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a conference call on Thursday providing an update into the state's progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Cuomo said that the state recorded 145,000 COVID-19 tests on Wendesday, which is a new state record.
This new record in tests being administered is due, in part, to hotspots across the state. The governor also stated that the hotspot infection rate for Wednesday was 5.8%.
The statewide infection rate was 1.01%.
Cuomo also added that the positive rate for the Western New York region was 1.4% for Wednesday.
"We have to do better in Western New York," Governor Cuomo said during the call.
Earlier this week, the governor called Western New York a hotspot.
2 On Your Side has asked the Governor's press office on numerous occasions why the region was considered a hot spot and whether there are certain qualifications Western New York meets to get us on that list. We also asked if there are COVID-19 clusters here that we are unaware of.
Our request was forwarded to the New York State Department of Health.
A spokesperson did not answer our specific questions and instead sent us links to state's COVID tracker and early warning dashboard, which the DOH sent 2 On Your Side Monday when we asked about this originally. We looked at the data, and we could not find anything to support our region being different from other parts of the state that are not labeled on this map as hotspots.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash. Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.