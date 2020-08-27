Cuomo: Colleges will go remote for 2 weeks if COVID-19 campus cases increase

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon with a message for all college students and universities across the state.
Cuomo said that colleges in state that report 100 coronavirus cases, or a number of cases equal to 5% of student population, will have go to remote learning for two weeks then re-evaluate.
This announcement by the governor is in anticipation of clusters on campuses across the state.
Here in Western New York, a handful of colleges and universities have already reported cases on their campuses. You can check out more information on that here.