x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Cuomo: Colleges will go remote for 2 weeks if COVID-19 campus cases increase

This announcement by the governor is in anticipation of clusters on campuses across the state.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon with a message for all college students and universities across the state.

Cuomo said that colleges in state that report 100 coronavirus cases, or a number of cases equal to 5% of student population, will have go to remote learning for two weeks then re-evaluate.

This announcement by the governor is in anticipation of clusters on campuses across the state.

Here in Western New York, a handful of colleges and universities have already reported cases on their campuses. You can check out more information on that here.

Related Articles