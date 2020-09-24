Cuomo: Chapter 2 in managing COVID-19

Cuomo said his goal is to have the best vaccination program in the country and to be the first COVID-19 free state.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Thursday morning into state's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Cuomo said that the upcoming fall season is going to bring a new set of challenges.

The governor opened "Chapter 2 in Managing COVID-19." The next challenges that Cuomo said the state faces is schools reopening, a COVID-19 vaccine, and the upcoming flu and cold season.

In regards to schools, Gov. Cuomo said that they are seeing problems in colleges, not only in the state, but across the country. Saying the state must monitor schools carefully.

Cuomo also urged parents to monitor the COVID-19 report cards for schools.

In regards to the vaccine, Cuomo said is partisan and is surrounded by controversy. He spent time during his briefing discussing how the federal government can't be trusted and criticizing President Donald Trump and his administration's efforts in a vaccine.

When a vaccine is available, Cuomo said New York State will have it's own review. A Clinical Advisory Task Force made up of scientists, doctors, and health experts will review the vaccine.

Cuomo said his goal is to have the best vaccination program in the country and to be the first COVID-19 free state.