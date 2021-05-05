Cuomo: Behavior of WNY community determining high COVID-19 positivity rate

As of Tuesday, the Western New York region had a percent positive rate of 3.12 percent, which is more than double the statewide positivity rate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to call out Western New York for having the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in New York State.

As of Tuesday, the Western New York region had a percent positive rate of 3.12 percent, which is more than double the statewide positivity rate. New York State reports that the overall statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.49 percent on Tuesday, which is the lowest this number has been since October 28.

The Finger Lakes region has the second highest positivity rate in the state at 2.85 percent, while the Southern Tier has the lowest at .71 percent.

Governor Cuomo says the variance in positivity rates across New York State is due to the behavior of that community.

"Why is there such a variance in the positivity rate across the state? There's only one answer, because it is the behavior of that community that is determining the positivity rate," Cuomo said. "It's the actions of the individual and the actions of that community. And some communities take more precautions, get more vaccines and some communities don't."

The governor stresses that the pandemic is not over, saying people are still dying from COVID-19. Thirty-seven more New Yorkers died from the virus on Tuesday.

Cuomo says the vaccinations are key, adding that there is still more work to be done. So far, 15,734,364 total doses have been administered in New York State. At this time, 9,307,655, or 46.6 percent, have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 7,019,594, or 35.2 percent, are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, New York State has "fully vaccinated a higher share of adults than any other large state in the country."