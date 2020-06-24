New York, New Jersey, Connecticut issue travel advisory for states with high COVID-19 rates

Travelers from those states must quarantine for 14 days.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut, Wednesday announced an immediate travel advisory for those coming into the three states from states with high infection rates. The advisory takes effect at midnight Wednesday.

Travelers from those states will need to quarantine for 14 days.

Cuomo said New York and the other two states have worked hard to get the transmission of COVID-19 down and they don't want to see it go up again.

"In New York we went from the highest number of cases to some of the lowest rates in the country - no one else had to bend the curve as much as we did and now we have to make sure that the rate continues to drop in our entire region," Governor Cuomo said. "We've been working with our neighbors in New Jersey and Connecticut throughout this entire pandemic, and we're announcing a joint travel advisory that says people coming in from states with a high infection rate must quarantine for 14 days. We've worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down and we don't want to see it go up again because people are traveling into the state and bringing it with them."

States on the list will be updated daily and will include those with ten cases per 100,000 people or ten percent of the total population based on a seven-day rolling average.

North Carolina's governor, responding to NYS's visitor quarantine rule, said he doesn't agree with it. North Carolina is one of the state's that is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. "I don't agree with the state's in the northeast. I think that's going to cause problems for familes and for businesses. I think we all have to realize we're in this together," said Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cuomo announced in New York, the total number of hospitalizations is at the lowest point since March 19. On Tuesday, statewide 51,144 tests were done, with 581 or 1.1 percent positive. In the WNY region the rate of positive tests Tuesday was one percent and 17 lives were lost.

Five regions, including the GLOW region of which Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are a part, are on track to enter Phase IV on Friday. Phase IV includes:

Low-risk, outdoor arts and entertainment, including zoos and botancial gardens at 33% capacity

Low-risk indoor arts and entertainment, including museums and aquariums at 25% capacity

Film and movie production

Higher education

Professional sports without fans

Also, under Phase IV, indoor religious gatherings will be able to increase occupancy up to 33% up from the current 25%. Social gatherings of up to 50 people will now be allowed, up from 25 in Phase III.

Cuomo said the state continues to study the impact of certain activities, including malls, movie theatres and gyms. He said they are looking at what's happened in other states, including looking at whether or not air conditioning in these places may be recirculating the virus.