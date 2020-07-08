Cuomo: All districts can open, but districts are asked to provide more information to parents and teachers

Governor Cuomo announced his decision during a conference call with the media Friday morning.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning that all districts across the state are authorized to open in the fall.

Cuomo went on to say that the number of COVID-19 cases in every region is below the threshold set forth by the state.

He says that districts must now come up with a plan and discuss it with parents and teachers.

There are 749 school districts across the state. Of those, 127 districts have not submitted reopening plans to the state education department and state health department. Fifty school districts have submitted plans that are considered incomplete, according to Cuomo.

State officials will notify districts with incomplete plans on Monday to discuss the changes that need to be made.

Governor Cuomo said the state can and will revisit the reopening decision should there be a spike in infection rates in a region.

Cuomo said school districts need to have three discussion sessions involving parents by August 21, so they can go over reopening plans and answer questions parents might have. The sessions can be online.

In addition, Cuomo said districts should have at least one discussion session with just teachers to talk about their questions and concerns.