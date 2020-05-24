Cuomo administration defends early decision on nursing homes

The administration claims it was doing what Washington told them to. The governor later changed that policy.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office is also continuing to defend his early policy of requiring nursing homes to accept Covid-positive patients to keep space free in hospitals.

A report from the Associated Press says the state sent more than 4,500 patients recovering from the disease to those nursing homes, and at least 5,700 nursing home residents have died with the virus.

The Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, addressed the topic.

"The policy that Department of Health put out was in line directly with the March 13 directive put out by, and that read, and I quote, 'Nursing homes should admit any individuals from hospitals where Covid is present.' Not could, should," she said.

"That is President Trump's CMS and CDC. So I know that there's been a lot of discussion on this topic. There are over a dozen states that did the exact same thing."