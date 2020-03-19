ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday, that 75% of the workforce must work from home in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This order excluded essential services like: food, pharmacies, healthcare, shipping, supplies, etc).

22,000 people in NYS have been tested so far. The hospitalization rate dropped to 19% with 777 of the 4,152 cases hospitalized.

The state is also looking for more ventilators to meet the anticipated demand as more people test positive for COVID-19. Currently, NYS has about 5,000-6,000 ventilators, but believe they will need about 30,000, according to Cuomo. Cuomo is calling on the federal government to request manufacturers to begin making more.

The governor also proposed a mortgage relief plan for those that are recently unemployed or facing financial hardshop due to the coronavirus crisis. The proposal would give homeowners a 90-day mortgage relief by waiving mortgage payments based on financial hardship, no negative reporting to credit bureaus, a grace period for loan modification, no late payment fees or online payment fees and postponing or suspending foreclosures.

