Cuomo: 70% of eligible New Yorkers have received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that 70 percent of New Yorkers 12 years old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State has reached another vaccine milestone.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that 70 percent of New Yorkers 12 years old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Back on June 15, New York State lifted most COVID-19 restrictions as 70 percent of New Yorkers ages 18 years old and older received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All NYS vaccination sites are open to those eligible for a walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-served basis. If you would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run site, you can do so here or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

You can also visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

"We continue to fight this virus by making sure every single eligible New Yorker gets vaccinated for COVID-19, and our state's ability to beat it for good depends on getting shots in arms," Governor Cuomo said. "That's why New York State is offering incredible incentives to make sure we get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible and move our state into the future. I urge everyone who hasn't yet taken the shot to do so today—appointments, including walk-ins, are available at sites across the state."

Statewide, the seven-day average percentage of positive test results was 0.72 percent on Monday, July 5.

According to the state, the Western New York region had a percent positive rate of 0.5 percent on Monday. That number is up from 0.48 percent on Sunday and 0.45 percent on Saturday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.