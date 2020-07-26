Cuomo: 105 NYC, LI bars cited for distancing violations

The state's liquor authority board will meet Monday to review the 105 violations and decide on the possible suspension of some licenses.

NEW YORK — More than 100 bars and restaurants in the New York City area were flagged for coronavirus social distancing violations this weekend, and some now face the possible suspension of their liquor licenses.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the violations were for issues such as people crowding outside and workers not wearing masks. They were handed out by a new state police and liquor authority enforcement task force inspecting establishments in the city and on Long Island.

The state's liquor authority board will meet Monday to review the 105 violations and decide on the possible suspension of some licenses.

Last week, the board yanked 10 licenses for social distancing violations.