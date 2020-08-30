Cuomo: 1,024 rapid COVID-19 tests done on first day of WNY testing

The percent positive rate for Western New York on Saturday was 1.6% — highest in the state — according to Governor Cuomo.

NEW YORK — In a conference call with media on Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 1,024 rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted on Saturday across the eight state-run sites in Western New York.

The rapid tests, which give results in about 15 minutes, were brought to Western New York during a spike in cases to help quickly identify those with coronavirus.

The governor broke down the positive test results from Day One of testing at the eight Western New York sites:

5.5% testing positive from the City of Buffalo

1.5% testing positive from Erie County (minus Buffalo)

2.9% testing positive from Niagara County

1.5% testing positive from Chautauqua County

Contact tracers are now working to identify the sources of the uptick in cases.

Temporary testing sites will continue to operate in Western New York through Wednesday. You will need to call 1-833-NYSTRNG to schedule an appointment. You can see the full list of sites by clicking here.

Across the state, college students are also returning to campus this week, but SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says that one state campus will be closed for in-person learning for two weeks after many students tested positive.

SUNY chancellor says SUNY Oneonta campus is closed for two weeks because of 3% positive rate (105 positive cases)



All students will be tested for COVID-19.



Cases connected to campus parties. @wgrz — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) August 30, 2020

At least 20 positive cases at Oneonta were connected to student parties. As a result, the state conducted more testing and identified 105 cases, which is roughly three percent of the student and faculty population on campus.

All Oneonta students will be tested for COVID-19.

Any college in New York State that has over 100 cases or a number of cases equal to five percent of the student population will be moved to virtual learning for two weeks, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week. After two weeks, the colleges can re-evaluate.

Overall, Saturday was the 23rd day the statewide daily percent positive rate was under one percent.