Cradle Beach cancels all summer camps for 2020

The camp has made the decision out of an abundance of caution to minimize risk of spreading COVID-19

ANGOLA, N.Y. — Cradle Beach has announced that it has canceled all summer camps this year in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The summer camp, which has been in existence for over 130 years, said that it's made the choice to cancel camps because of the risks associated with big groups gathering together. The camp said it's working hard to try to create a modified version of the camp experience, but there's no timetable for that at this time.

Gabriele Clark, the director of campus based services at Cradle Beach, said that she will be reaching out directly to the families who were already registered to attend a camp there this summer.