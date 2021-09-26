COVID vaccine required: fans flock to KeyBank Center for Eric Church concert

It was the first major event in Erie County since officials announced that fans must have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine to go to the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of people flocked to downtown Buffalo on Saturday night for the Eric Church concert at the KeyBank Center.

It was the first major event in Erie County since officials announced that fans must have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine to go to the event.

There were long lines of people waiting to get in to the concert. The doors opened at 7 p.m. and the concert was scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Last week Erie County officials joined representatives from Pegula Sports & Entertainment to announce new health and safety protocols for Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center.

At this time, all guests 12 years old and older will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at any event. A test-out option is not allowed.

And starting Oct. 31, anyone 12 years old and older who plans on attending an event at the stadium or arena must be fully vaccinated.