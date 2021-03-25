COVID vaccine frustration rises as eligibility widens in New York State

While the state widens the eligibility pool, some New Yorkers say they are frustrated with the the fact that they still are not considered eligible yet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As eligibility widens in New York State, frustrations are on the rise as more New Yorkers begin questioning when it will be their turn to roll up their sleeve.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that adults ages 50 and up are now eligible to get vaccinated. But this announcement comes during a time where the vaccine supply is already trailing the demand.

During Wednesday's statewide update Cuomo made it clear that right now production delays of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a problem. However, it's one he hopes the government will fix sooner than later.

"This is a logistical nightmare, government has never operationalized a task this large," Cuomo says. "But they've made dramatic increases on the supply, they are promising more increases on the supply than have the distribution network to do it."

Meanwhile, the vaccine waitlists are growing.

Rachel Casey is the owner of Rust Belt Barbering and Salon in the Elmwood Village and says as a salon owner she's frustrated for her staff, and for her industry.

"People that are working in my shop, they are very concerned that they're not eligible for it, even though restaurant workers and other businesses are," Casey says.

Though she herself was able to get vaccinated due to a pre-existing condition, Casey says she doesn't understand the stay's planning process when it comes to vaccine distribution.

"I feel like they definitely should have looked at the businesses they shut down first and went from there," she says.

With other states making their way through groups at a seemingly faster rate, New Yorkers like Casey are losing some confidence in the process.

"I feel like this is one of those things where no one knows how it's going to go until it happens," Casey says.

And based on how it appears to be happening, it's fair to feel frustrated.

"If someone comes in who is sick then we'll have to close down, we we'll all be out of money. It's still a very scary situation," Casey expresses.

For now however, the wait continues.