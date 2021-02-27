COVID vaccination clinic to start Friday at Genesee Community College

The weeklong clinic will start Friday with 500 vaccine appointments for each day. It answers a wish made by Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming county leaders.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A seven-day mass vaccination clinic is coming to Genesee Community College, according to an Orleans County spokesperson.

The plan was reportedly announced during a Friday call with the Governor's Office and leaders in the Finger Lakes Region.

The site will reportedly open Friday, March 5, with the goal of doing 500 doses per day for a total of 3,500 doses during the weeklong clinic, the spokesperson said.

Genesee Community College is located centrally to Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming county residents.

While details on how to sign up for the first dose appointments have not been released, 2 On Your Side has reached out to New York State for more information. How second dose scheduling will operate is also unknown.

The spokesperson stated that the site will be manned by members of each of the counties' health departments and not the National Guard, like others across the state.

The clinic answers a cry made by leaders in Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties earlier this week.

In a letter to the Governor's Office, they asked for the state to consider a mass vaccination clinic at the very location revealed Friday, Genesee Community College.

Split between Rochester and Buffalo, Orleans County Legislative Chairwoman Lynne Johnson and her colleagues believed such a site would help address vaccine disparity in rural communities.

"I've got 500 seniors who called the office for the aging, who don't have internet, but called the office for the aging. That's how rural we are, and are on a wait list," Johnson told 2 On Your Side on Thursday.

"We're just in this gray area with quite a few taxpayers who are eligible but haven't been able to get vaccinated," she added.

Genesee County Legislative Chairwoman Rochelle Stein, Wyoming County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan, Genesee Orleans County Health Department Director Paul Petitt, Wyoming County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Gregory Collins, and Assemblyman Stephen Hawley also supported the measure.