Finger Lakes, Western New York COVID rates continue to climb

The highest seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests for New York's 10 regions belongs to the Finger Lakes, which hit 8.08% on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases is trending upward across Western New York.

The highest seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests for New York's 10 regions belongs to the Finger Lakes, which hit 8.08 percent on Friday according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- was at 7.72 percent on Thursday and 7.29 percent on Wednesday.

The region with the second-highest positivity rate was Western New York, at 7.70 percent. Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 7.41 percent on Thursday and 7.06 percent on Wednesday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In Erie County, 509 new COVID cases were reported on Friday, which ranked second in the state behind only New York City (1,382). Erie County had 624 new cases reported the day before.

"The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic once and for all. If you haven't gotten yours already, it's crucial that you do," Governor Hochul said in a statement on Saturday. "The vaccine is proven effective and safe, and it's free. Everyone aged 5 and up can get it, and doing so is the best way to keep your family safe."

Earlier Saturday, Governor Hochul announced that 10 of New York State's mass vaccination sites will now be administering COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible 5 to 11-year-olds.

Among that list is the University at Buffalo South Campus.