COVID rates climb in Erie County, Niagara County yellow zones

ALBANY, N.Y. — The numbers in the Erie County and Niagara County yellow zones continue to climb closer to 9 percent.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office released the state's daily numbers on Saturday afternoon, and both zones saw a notable spike.

Erie County's yellow zone seven-day rolling average went from 8.35 percent on Friday to 8.75 percent on Saturday. In Niagara County, the yellow zone jump went from 8.51 percent to 8.91 percent.

Erie County's orange zone showed a slight decrease in its seven-day rolling average, from 7.67 percent to 7.63 percent.

"I understand New Yorkers may be feeling COVID fatigue, especially now that we have entered the holiday season and the first batch of vaccines is a couple weeks away," Cuomo said in a statement. "But if there was ever a time to double down and be vigilant, it's now."

As for the Western New York region overall, the seven-day percent-positive rate fell from 7.6 percent on Friday to 7.44 percent. That region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 215,401 tests reported yesterday, 10,761 were positive (4.99% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 4,318.



Sadly, there were 69 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yY6bdNEjrm — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 5, 2020

Western New York had the highest rate of any region in the state.

The Finger Lakes region was next, checking in at 6.56 percent on Saturday. Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties are in that region.

Cuomo's office reported 1,179 new COVID cases and 15 deaths for the Western New York region, with the breakdown being:

Erie County, 778 cases and 10 deaths;

Niagara County, 199 cases and four deaths;

Cattaraugus County, 83 cases;

Chautauqua County, 64 cases;

Allegany County, 55 cases and one death.

In Western New York's Finger Lakes counties, there were 114 new cases, with 67 in Genesee County, 26 in Wyoming County, and 21 in Orleans County.