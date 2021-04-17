COVID percent positive rate in WNY region climbs to 5.25% on Friday

The Western New York region continues to report the highest percent positive rate in New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office released the latest COVID-19 data Saturday morning about New York State's progress during the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the latest data from New York State, the Western New York region's seven-day average percentage of positive test results continues to increase. The region's percent positive rate steadily increased from Wednesday to Friday, going from 4.73 percent to 5.25 percent.

The Western New York region continues to report the highest percent positive rate in New York State. The Mid-Hudson region is the second-highest with a percent positive rate of 3.54 percent on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region stayed the same from Thursday to Friday, with 348 people hospitalized. New York State reports that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region equates to .03 percent of the region's population.

At this time, 32 percent of hospital beds would be available within seven days under a surge plan.

Statewide, 296,240 tests were reported to the state on Friday. Of those tests, 8,235 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 2.78 percent. The state's seven day average percent positive rate is a little higher at 3.03 percent.

In terms of hospitalizations, 3,834 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State. Of those hospitalized, 866 were in the ICU with 535 individuals requiring intubation.

On Friday, 58 New Yorkers died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 41,450.

"COVID-19 has been a long and extremely difficult time in the lives of New Yorkers, and although I know COVID fatigue is setting in and people are desperate to return to normal, we're still dealing with a pandemic and we still need to practice the behaviors that keep ourselves and others safe," Governor Cuomo said.

"New York continues to make progress on vaccinations, and we're expanding eligibility and opening more pop-up sites across the state to get more shots in arms. That's good news, but it doesn't mean we shouldn't keep washing our hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced. The infection rate is a function of what we do to slow the spread, individually and in our communities, and variants of the virus should still be a concern for all of us. We're moving forward toward the light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to defeat this COVID beast together to get there."