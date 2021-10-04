COVID percent positive rate continues to climb in WNY region

According to the state, the Western New York region had the highest percent positive rate in New York State on Friday at 4.82 percent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York region continues to see an increase in its percent positive rate, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, based on the latest data released Saturday by New York State.

According to the state, the Western New York region had the highest percent positive rate in New York on Friday at 4.82 percent. That number is up from 4.68 percent the day prior.

As of Friday, 301 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population. At this time, 39 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Statewide, 260,700 total tests were reported to New York State on Friday. Of those tests, 7,283 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 2.79 percent. Currently, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate is a little higher at 3.31 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State decreased Friday to 4,241. This is the lowest number of statewide hospitalizations since December 3. Of those hospitalized, 882 were in the ICU, and 585 of which required intubation.

The state reports that 57 New Yorkers died from the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 41,086.

"New Yorkers have fought bravely through this intensely difficult and emotionally taxing pandemic. We're making great progress getting shots in arms across the state, but we need everyone to continue practicing safe behaviors: washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced when appropriate," Governor Cuomo said.

"New York continues to ramp up its vaccination program by expanding eligibility and opening new pop-up sites that bring the COVID-19 vaccine directly to the communities hit hardest by the pandemic. However, it will take a concerted effort to stay vigilant and follow the state's public health guidance to slow the spread and get us to the light at the end of the tunnel."