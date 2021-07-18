COVID numbers rise across Western New York, state

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 1.36% on Saturday. It was 0.45% just two weeks ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While another 34,000 vaccine doses were administered in the past day, New York State's COVID numbers continue to rise.

Statewide, the seven-day average percentage of positive test results was 1.26 percent, up from 0.54 percent on July 4. Two deaths were also reported on Saturday when there were 352 patient hospitalizations.

"New Yorkers have fought COVID-19 every single step of the way during this pandemic, but there's one final push we have to make, and that's the need for everyone to get vaccinated," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Sunday.

"Getting shots in arms is key to our success against this terrible virus, and if you haven't gotten yours yet, I urge you to make an appointment or walk into one of the many sites we have across the state. Help yourself, your family, and your community by getting your shot today."

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 1.36% on Saturday. That number is up from 1.13 percent on Friday and 1.05 percent on Thursday.

The Western New York region was at 0.45 percent just two weeks ago. The region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In the Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- the seven-day average on Saturday was 0.96 percent. That is also up from 0.85 percent on Friday and 0.83 percent on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, the Finger Lakes region was at 0.63 percent.