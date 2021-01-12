COVID numbers reach another record high in Erie County

There were 926 new COVID cases and another four deaths in Erie County on Wednesday, according to the Governor's Office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday provided an update on COVID-19 numbers across the state, including Western New York.

There were 926 new COVID cases and another four deaths in Erie County on Wednesday, according to the Governor's Office. The county's health department confirmed it was a new daily high since the pandemic began.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests led the state on Wednesday, at 10.92 percent. It was 10.60 percent on Tuesday and 10.53 percent on Monday.

New York City, by contrast, was the statewide region low at 2.10 percent on Wednesday. The statewide average was 4.61 percent.

The Western New York region also led the state in seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000. That number was 68.88 on Wednesday.

New York City, again, posted the state's region low number at 18.66. The statewide average was 36.11.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 10.62 percent Wednesday. The seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 stood at 61.53.

"We are carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a visitor to New York City. Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm," Governor Hochul said in a statement Thursday.

"I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government is prepared for this. Thanks to the life-saving tools at our disposal, like vaccines and boosters, we have the tools in our arsenal to fight this pandemic. I urge every New Yorker to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their communities safe: get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask."