As COVID numbers climb, Hochul ponders steps beyond statewide mask mandate

'We may have to determine that fully vaccinated means boosted as well, and we'll give people a sufficient time frame to make that happen,' Hochul said.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke Thursday about what further steps the state could take if COVID cases continue to climb.

A statewide mask mandate is in effect and will stay put through January 15, which is when Hochul will release more details on whether it will expire, or if it will stay and put more restrictions in place.

"I have said all along I have two missions. One is to protect the health of the people of New York. The second is to protect the health of the economy. Right now we can do both," she said. "The extent that businesses follow what we ask them, only allowing people who are vaccinated, at some point we may have to determine that 'fully vaccinated' means 'boosted' as well, and we'll give people a sufficient time frame to make that happen.

"But I'm just sending out the message right now: prepare for that. We'll get more data. I'm not going to sit here and make up a policy on that front before it's more thought out, but we'll present that probably very shortly."

In the meantime, Hochul is asking New Yorkers to do the right thing and wear a mask.

"This is a public health crisis. We must not make light of the winter surge that we are facing, and we should continue to encourage everyone we know to get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask," Hochul said in a statement.