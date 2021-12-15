COVID 1 year ago: What has changed?

Last year, you couldn't even go see your family for the holidays unless it was over a screen and Pfizer just got emergency authorization for its doses of the vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Dec.15, 2020, the holidays were once again on the way, but traditions were adjusted.

Many couldn't go spend them with the people they loved the most unless it was over a screen. And large gatherings were unheard of, so you could forget holiday markets, attending Buffalo Bills games or even crossing the border into Canada.

All of those things were side effects of a very unconventional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a mask mandate and social distancing rules were in effect, some hope finally came before the new year. Pfizer got emergency authorization from the FDA for a first dose of the COVID vaccine, given first to health professionals in Western New York.

The first in the region to get the shot was Shawn Covell, a nurse at Buffalo General. But the first to get it at Roswell Park was Dr. Philip McCarthy, who's also a cancer survivor.

"I look back and I'm very grateful," McCarthy said. "It was very important not just for our patients but also for one of my family members to be protected from me getting COVID-19. I'm grateful that I had that opportunity. I wish we were in a little better situation."

Dec. 13, 2020, there were 520 people hospitalized with COVID. Flash forward to Dec. 13, 2021, 517 people were hospitalized with COVID.

Now 67.5 percent of Western New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, with the conversation now largely revolving around getting the booster shot through Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The holidays are back and a screen isn't the only way we will see those who we love the most. Large gatherings like holiday markets and even a full Highmark Stadium are back, but so are masks indoors full-time. That's unless you have proof of your vaccine with a rising number of businesses following suit.

It's a reflection of those COVID numbers we have similar to last year.

Americans can even cross over the Canadian border again if they're vaccinated and get a COVID test.

2020 is already behind us and soon we will say the same for 2021. Still, herd immunity has not been reached.