COVID concerns? Georgia Tech tool calculates risk for gatherings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For some, it's a tough decision, figuring out who to invite to Thanksgiving or whether to travel.

But now there's a new tool to help you decide.

It's the COVID-19 Risk Assessment Planning Tool, and it was developed by a team at Georgia Tech.

It can tell you just how likely it is that one person at a gathering has COVID-19. You just enter the group size and click where you live.

2 On Your Side punched in some numbers. At a dinner for 10 in Erie County right now, the risk is 18 percent. For 15 people, it is 26 percent. And for 25 people, the likelihood of someone having COVID-19 at your dinner is 39 percent.

The equation includes COVID case rates and population data.

Developers say it's a way for people to make informed decisions.

"We can say in this event, will COVID be there or not? And in many places in the country right now there is a greater than 50 percent chance," according to Dr. Chlio Andris, an assistant professor at Georgia Tech.

"There is a likelihood, high likelihood, greater than chance, that COVID will be at the event."