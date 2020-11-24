More than two dozen COVID-19 cases reported at Erie County Correctional Facility

Prior to this outbreak, officials say it went eight months without a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the jails.

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says 27 inmates at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those inmates are located within a specific housing unit at the facility. As soon as the first of them starting showing symptoms, jail management and health personnel put in practice COVID-19 protocols and continue to monitor the inmates' health and progress.

The Sheriff's Office said it has also implemented its infectious disease plan to stop any virus spread to other housing units within the facility.