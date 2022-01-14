COVID cases, hospitalizations starting to decline across New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is 'turning the corner,' adding that the seven day average cases are starting to decline.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 cases are starting to decline in New York State, along with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and COVID deaths.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Friday afternoon in a COVID-19 briefing in Albany. Hochul said the state is "turning the corner," adding that the seven day average cases are starting to decline.

As of Jan. 13, 49,027 cases were reported in the state. According to the governor, this number is down from 90,000 cases that were reported to New York State one week ago.

As for hospitalizations, 12,207 people were hospitalized in New York hospitals on Jan. 13. In terms of hospitalizations per region, Hochul says upstate New York still isn't out of the woods yet, while the numbers downstate are trending down.

"They're still too high," Hochul said. "I mean, 12,000 is not something that we are saying is a positive news story, it is still very high, but this will eventually catch up with the trend this is just beginning."

Hochul says New York has more tests on the way. Sixty-four million tests have been secured by the state with 15 million tests already out the door. According to the governor, of those tests, 2 million more will be given to schools on Tuesday and Wednesday for the 'test to stay' program.

Additional tests will be given to nursing homes, long term care facilities and congregate facilities.

The state will also be opening nine more testing sites across the state at SUNY campuses. One of the new sites will be opened in Western New York at Niagara Community College. Testing sites have already been opened at SUNY Buffalo State, University at Buffalo, and SUNY Fredonia.