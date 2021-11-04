COVID-19 vaccines administered on Medaille College following surplus

An extra amount remained after Saturday's scheduled appointments, so more people received Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday at Medaille College, where an extra amount remained after Saturday's scheduled appointments.

2 On Your Side caught up with a couple of students with signs outside the school, who were telling people they could get a shot in the arm as soon as possible.

"There's been a few people like driving by with different thoughts about it," Alyssa Genovese said.

Added Emmanuel Wright: "Don't feel pressured to take the vaccine because. I mean, herd immunity is a real thing. But then again, if you feel comfortable enough and you work with people, I advise you to take it."