COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held for restaurant workers in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those that work in the restaurant industry.

“While demand has slowed for COVID-19 vaccine, there are still people in Erie County for us to reach – we are going to shift to more innovative tactics, based on data and input from the community,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Our department continues to see a significant number of new COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds. There are many restaurant workers in this age group, and group that goes out to eat and drink at restaurants often. We want to make it easy and convenient for these Erie County residents to access COVID-19 vaccine.”

The health department is working with the New York State Restaurant Association and Resurgence Brewing Co. to improve access to vaccines for restaurant workers.

“Restaurants are an essential part of the economy and from speaking to restaurant owners and managers, they are invested in keeping their employees healthy,” said Robert Free, chair of the New York State Restaurant Association. “We are hoping for a strong turnout from every type of restaurant at this event, from cashiers at drive-thru chains to short-order cooks to wait staff at dine-in facilities.”

The first clinic will be held May 1 at Rich Products at 1 Robert Rich Way in Buffalo. Here is the link to register for an appointment for the Moderna vaccine. https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C0691BAD8ABF08A2E0530A6C7C16559E

Another vaccine clinic will be held May 8 at the Resurgence Brewing Company at 55 Chicago Street in Buffalo. At this event, the Resurgence will offer a "drink for a dose" promotion. Anyone who attends and gets their first dose of the Moderna vaccine will receive a token to redeem at Resurgence Brewing Company for a beverage of their choice.

“This is a way to reach people when they are out and about,” said Jeff Ware of Resurgence Brewing Company. “We are encouraging people to come with a friend or family member, go through the ECDOH vaccine station, and stop over at our Chicago Street location to enjoy a drink, on the house.”

You have to register for this vaccine clinic as well. Here is the link to register for an appointment for the Moderna vaccine: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C0E48ADC9A3805F0E0530A6C7C165663