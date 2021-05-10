COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to the Valley Community Center Thursday

Vaccine in the Valley taking place in partnership with Tops Pharmacy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available this Thursday, May 13 at the Valley Community Center in Buffalo.

'Vaccine in the Valley' will be held from 9 AM-Noon at the Center at 93 Leddy Street.

Top's Pharmacy will be on hand to administer first doses of the Moderna vaccine to those who are eligible. Second doses will be automatically scheduled for June 10. Appointments can be booked by calling the Valley Community Center at 716-823-4707 ext. 104, by emailing at info@thevalleycenter.com, or through the website at www.thevalleycenter.com. Walk-ins are welcome for any other slots that are available.