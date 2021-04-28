COVID-19 vaccine appointments available Thursday in Wyoming County

The Moderna vaccine clinic will be open to anyone ages 18 years old or older.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Department of Health announced Wednesday that it will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The clinic is scheduled to take place at the Lodge at the Hidden Valley Animal Adventure on Royce Road in Varysburg from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Moderna vaccine clinic will be open to anyone ages 18 years old or older.

Those who would like to register for an appointment for the clinic can do so by clicking here. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday 114 appointments were available.