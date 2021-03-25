COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Allegany County

The Allegany Health Department is hosting three vaccine clinics this week.

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — If you live in Allegany County and are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still many appointments open.

Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine, according to NYS COVID-19 vaccine guidelines are: doctors, nurses and health care workers, people age 50 and over, first responders, teachers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, public safety workers and New Yorkers with certain comorbidities and underlying conditions.

The clinics will all be held at the old Kmart building at 121 Bolivar Road in the River Walk Plaza in Wellsville.

Friday, March 26, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be dispensed at this location.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be dispensed at this location.

Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be dispensed at this location.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only. The link to register is posted and open on the www.alleganyco.com website.