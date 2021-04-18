As of noon Sunday, appointments were available for Monday and Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Medical Center announced Saturday that it has several COVID-19 vaccine reservations available for anyone 16 years old or older at the hospital's COVID-19 Vaccine Center.

ECMC notes that at this time 16-year-olds and 17-years-olds can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 years old and older can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Click here to view COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at ECMC. Vaccination time slots will only appear on the website when appointments are available. If no time slots are shown, then no appointments are available at that time.

As of noon Sunday, appointments were available for Monday and Tuesday.