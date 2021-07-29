COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held on Seneca Nation Saturday

The JC Seneca Foundation is hosting a health & healing expo, which will also serve as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at the Tallchief Outdoor Event Center.

IRVING, N.Y. — The JC Seneca Foundation is hosting a health and healing expo, which will include a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, August 31 from 10 A.M. until 3 P.M.

"I wanted to sponsor an event that was more than the traditional health fair,” Seneca stated in a press release. “That’s why we invited a variety of care providers in the fields of healthy minds and bodies."

The expo will take place at the Tallchief Outdoor Event Center on Southwestern Blvd. in Irving.

Dr. Raul Vasquez and other members of his Urban Family Practice facility will be attending the expo with their mobile medical unit providing the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

“I wanted to sponsor an event that was more than the traditional health fair,” Seneca stated. “That’s why we invited a variety of care providers in the fields of healthy minds and bodies."

Nationwide native populations have had some of the lowest rates of vaccination, largely because of lack of access and hesitance.