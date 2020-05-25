COVID-19 updates for Western New York counties for May 25

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations are down from 203 on May 20 to 164 cases on May 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Overall, the WNY region continues to see a decline in hospitalizations.

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations are down from 203 on May 20 to 164 cases on May 24.

Western New York is comprised of eight counties: Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

As of Monday, May 25:

Erie County

According to the Erie County Department of Health, 46,573 people have been tested. Of those tested, 5,690 were confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 41,240 antibody tests have been taken and 3,122 have tested positive for the antibodies, for a total rate of 7.6 percent.

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to drop in Erie County. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Monday that there were 150 total COVID-19 patients in Erie County hospitals on May 23. Twenty seven those patients were in the ICU, and 22 of those required an airway assist. Three people died in the hospital on May 23, four died on May 22 and six passed on May 21. According to the county's COVID-19 map, there are 480 deaths in total in Erie County.

Niagara County

Niagara County reports 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health on Sunday. No new updates were provided on Monday due to the holiday.

There have been 64 new cases since Friday, and 10,307 people have been tested so far.

On Sunday, the Niagara County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday. There are a total of 59 deaths in the county.

Anyone in Niagara County who is looking to get tested for COVID-19 at Niagara Community College must call the New York State hotline at 1-888-364-3065. Drive-thru testing is by appointment only.

Cattaraugus County

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reports 62 confirmed cases. Three people have died.

The Cattaraugus County's COVID-19 tracking map shows that 18 cases are currently active, as of Monday.

There have been 41 recoveries, 73 people are now under quarantine/isolation orders, and 3,075 negative test results out of 3,369 tests.

Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County now has 74 confirmed cases, 27 of them are active and one person is hospitalized.

The two latest positive cases are a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s.

The county says that 43 people have recovered, and four people have died from the illness.

The Chautauqua County Public Health Director currently has 167 cases under quarantine or isolation orders due to showing symptoms, awaiting test results, or having risk factors.

Chautauqua reports having 2,412 negative test results to date.

Allegany County

Allegany County has not yet updated its COVID-19 case map nor published updates since May 23.

There are currently 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, there has been one death, 41 recoveries, and 10 people who are were under quarantine/isolation orders. A total of 627 people have been released from quarantine/isolation out of 637.

Wyoming County

The Wyoming County Health Department did not report any new cases of coronavirus from Thursday through Monday.

The county's case map currently shows 76 positive cases of COVID-19. There are three cases currently active.

Overall, there have been five deaths and 68 recoveries. Currently three residents are in mandatory isolation and 12 are in mandatory quarantine.

Genesee County

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Genesee County to 180.

The county does not plan to update its coronavirus case map numbers until after the Memorial Day holiday.

As of Saturday, four people have died and 112 people have recovered.

As of Friday, 11 residents are under mandatory isolation orders, and 42 people are in mandatory quarantine. There are 11 active cases, down three from Thursday. The county reported 2,569 negative test results out of 2,747 tests.

Orleans County

Orleans County reported two new cases on Monday, reaching 202 positive cases in the county.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments also reports that two individuals at the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths to 29 in Orleans County.

As of Friday, 17 residents are in mandatory isolation, while 70 people are in mandatory quarantine. The county reported that 1,429 tests have come back negative out of 1,623 total.