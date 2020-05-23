COVID-19 updates for Western New York counties on May 23

Chautauqua County has announced two new cases of COVID-19 around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is comprised of eight counties: Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming Counties.

As of Friday night, 7,022 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 583 people have died across the eight counties of Western New York.

We will continue to update this page with updates on each of the eight counties as they become available on Saturday, May 23.

Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. Chautauqua County now has 72 confirmed cases, 28 of them are active and four people have died.

The Chautauqua County Public Health Director currently has 171 cases under quarantine or isolation orders due to showing symptoms, awaiting test results, or having risk factors.

Chautauqua reports having 2,227 negative test results to date.

