x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

coronavirus

COVID-19 updates for Western New York counties on May 23

Chautauqua County has announced two new cases of COVID-19 around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is comprised of eight counties: Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming Counties. 

As of Friday night, 7,022 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 583 people have died across the eight counties of Western New York.

We will continue to update this page with updates on each of the eight counties as they become available on Saturday, May 23.

Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. Chautauqua County now has 72 confirmed cases, 28 of them are active and four people have died. 

The Chautauqua County Public Health Director currently has 171 cases under quarantine or isolation orders due to showing symptoms, awaiting test results, or having risk factors.

Chautauqua reports having 2,227 negative test results to date. 

RELATED: COVID-19 updates for Western New York counties on May 22

RELATED: COVID-19 updates for Western New York counties on May 21

RELATED: COVID-19 updates for Western New York counties on May 20

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

  • The air by coughing or sneezing

  • Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

  • Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus 

  • Stay home when you are sick.

  • Eat and sleep separately from your family members

  • Use different utensils and dishes

  • Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

  • If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

  • If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

RELATED: New York State COVID-19 daily death toll drops below 100

RELATED: CDC admits confusion on website about virus transmission from surfaces

RELATED: 2 million have recovered from COVID-19 around the world