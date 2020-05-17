BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County announced 86 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number to 4,906, according to its coronavirus map.

There was no further updates as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

The map reports that 29,713 people have been tested for the virus, with 16.5 percent testing positive. In addition, 24,903 people in the county have been tested for antibodies, with 7.7 percent coming up positive.

Erie County is the largest in the state's Western Region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The region has hit six of the seven benchmarks as set by the state and has not started the reopening process.

Niagara County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, holding at 796, 50 deaths, 447 recoveries, and 299 active cases.

Three new cases cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 53. The new cases involved two young adult males and a woman in her 50s. There are 14 active cases. Overall, there have been four deaths, 35 recoveries, 214 people who are under quarantine/isolation orders, and 1,754 negative test results.

The county is reporting 50 coronavirus cases, including 14 that are active. Overall, there have been two deaths, 34 recoveries, 58 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders, and 1,947 negative test results out of 2,312 tests.

There were no new cases on Sunday, with the county holding at 43 confirmed cases. Overall, there has been one death, 33 recoveries, and 27 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders. A total of 585 people have been released from quarantine/isolation out of 612.

There was no update Sunday, with the county holding at 75 confirmed cases, including six that are active. Overall, there have been five deaths, 63 recoveries, and 18 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders. The county reports 1,048 negative test results out of 1,123 tests.

The county reported no new cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with the total holding at 171. As of Friday, there have been four deaths, 99 recoveries, and 64 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders. The county reports 1,886 negative test results out of 2,055 tests. There are 15 active cases.

The county reported no new cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with the total holding at 166. As of Friday, there have been 21 deaths, 49 recoveries, and 89 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders. The county reports 1,044 negative test results out of 1,198 tests. There are 20 active cases.

